Another Graham County resident has succumbed to COVID-19, according to the Graham County Health Department.
The Safford resident, who was 55-64 years of age, is the 69th resident to die while battling the virus since last March.
In all, 5,228 Graham County residents have caught COVID-19 and 4,177 of them have recovered.
Just under 800,000 Arizonans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and of those, 14,981 have died. Nationwide, 485,070 of the 27.5 million Americans who have caught the virus have died.