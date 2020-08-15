Another Safford senior citizen with COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number who have died in Graham County to 21.
The Graham County Health Department also announced another nine new cases of the virus. Of the 605 residents with COVID-19, 355 have recovered.
Of the 21 who have died in Graham County, 18 of them were older than 65, one was in their 40s and one was older than 55. No age was released for one of the patients. The vast majority of the victims lived in Safford. According to the health department officials, at least 19 of the patients had underlying health conditions.
Fifteen of the 19 have died just since July 29.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 56,729 new cases Saturday and 1,229 deaths. Nearly 5.3 million cases have been reported in the U.S. along with 167,546 deaths.