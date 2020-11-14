Another Graham County resident with COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number to 32 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the patient was a Safford resident 55-64 years of age.
The county also announced 28 new cases Saturday afternoon. Ten are from Safford and seven from Pima. Six are San Carlos Apache tribal members and five live in Thatcher.
Half of the new patients are 20-44 years of age and eight are children.
Since the start of the pandemic 1,648 Graham County residents have caught the virus. As of Saturday, 672 people are still sick.
Thirty-seven people in Greenlee County are battling the virus. Two people have died 91 people have recovered.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the United States, including Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,476 new cases Saturday and 43 deaths.
On Friday, 1,470 Arizonans with COVID-19 were in the hospital, up from 1,139 the Friday before. Three hundred and sixty-two people were in ICU Friday. That number was 249 seven days prior.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced just under 182,000 new cases Saturday and 1,364 additional deaths. There have been 10,690,664 total cases diagnosed in the U.S. and 243,580 deaths.
According to the CDC, between late January and Oct. 3, there have an estimated 299,028 excess deaths with 198,081 (66%) attributed to COVID-19. The largest percentage increases were seen among adults aged 25–44 years and among Hispanic or Latino persons.