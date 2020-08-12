Two more Safford residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing to 19 the total number of people who have died since the first case was reported in Graham County in March.
Both victims were over 65.
The county health department also announced 15 new cases Wednesday night. The total number of cases now stands at 574. Nearly 200 people have recovered.
As of Wednesday night, Greenlee County has reported 58 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 55,540 new cases and 1,244 deaths Wednesday. More than 5.1 million people have caught the virus and 163,651 have died.