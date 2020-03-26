Safford closes park, cemetery bathrooms due to COVID-19
According to a news release, in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the city has closed the restrooms at Firth Park, Glenn Meadows Park, and the Safford Cemetery until further notice.
Confirmed number of state COVID-19 cases up to 508
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 508 from 401. The number of positive cases in Graham and Cochise counties remain at two. Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is eight.
Of the 401 positive cases, 56 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 403 people tested by the state, 347 people tested negative. Another 33 tests are pending at the state lab.
As of Thursday, the CDC was reporting 68,440 cases, up from 54,453 cases Wednesday. The number of confirmed U.S. deaths from COVID-19 increased to 994 from 737 deaths. The number of cases under investigation increased from 52,833 to 66,730.
Arizona residents get extra year to obtain Travel ID
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that the deadline for air travelers to get a driver license or ID that complies with the REAL ID Act, including the AZ Travel ID, has been pushed back a full year to Oct. 1, 2021.
With this delay and the need to reduce customer traffic at MVD locations during this public health situation, all current AZ Travel ID appointments have been canceled. Customers are urged to delay getting an AZ Travel ID until the coronavirus situation has passed to reduce customer traffic at MVD offices.
More than two-thirds of MVD services are available anytime at ServiceArizona.com.
Additionally, customers with a license or permit set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 have had that expiration date automatically extended by six months and updated on your motor vehicle record. They do not need to get a new license at this time.
More information: azdot.gov/mvd.