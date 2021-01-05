Graham County has lost another two residents who were battling COVID-19, a Safford resident 20-44 years of age and a Pima resident 65 or older.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 53 residents with the virus have died since the first case was diagnosed in the county in March and all have had underlying health conditions.
Just under 3,500 patients have caught the virus and 1,147 are still sick.
Of the 3,496 COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of them or 1,576 have been in the 20-44 age range. The next largest group of patients have been under 20.
In addition to the deaths, the county also announced 24 new patients Tuesday.