Graham County has lost another resident to COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a Safford resident over the age of 75 has recently succumbed to the virus, bringing the total death toll for the county to 83.
As of Thursday afternoon, 101 Graham County residents were battling the virus, including nine who have been diagnosed since Saturday.
Since March 2020, 5,625 Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19 and nearly half of them or 2,765 of them, have been 20-44 years of age.
Two Greenlee County residents have contracted the virus over the last week and a total of three people are currently sick. Since last March, 580 county residents have caught COVID-19 and 10 have died.