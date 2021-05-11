Graham County has lost another resident to the COVID-19 virus.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a Safford resident in the 55-64 age group became the 80th local resident to die while battling the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, 5,569 Graham County residents have caught the illness and 110 of them are currently sick.
According to the state health department, 8,069 of Graham County's roughly 40,000 residents are fully vaccinated. Just over 17,000 doses have been administered.
Statewide, 870,155 residents have contracted the illness and 17,428 have died, including 19 reported Tuesday.