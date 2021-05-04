For the second consecutive day, Graham County has lost a resident to COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a Safford resident in the 55-64 age group has died while battling the virus, bringing to 79 the number of county residents to have succumbed since the first case was diagnosed in March 2020.
On Monday, a Thatcher resident over 65 died of the virus, the first patient to succumb in nearly a month.
County-wide 5,554 residents have caught the virus, including two who were diagnosed Tuesday. There are 103 residents who are sick right now.
According to the Arizona Department of Health, 24.5% of Graham County residents have been vaccinated. Just under 7,500 residents are considered fully vaccinated.
The percentage vaccinated statewide is 41.3%.
Since last March, 865,280 Arizonans have caught COVID-19 and 17,355 have died, including 11 reported Tuesday.