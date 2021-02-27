A Safford senior citizen has become the 73rd COVID-19 victim to succumb to the virus.
The Graham County Health Department announced the person's death Saturday afternoon along with three new cases of the virus.
Since last March, 5,289 Graham County residents have contracted the illness. Just over 500 people are still sick.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 6,300 in Graham County. Just under 11% of Graham County residents have been vaccinated.
More than 4,800 doses of the vaccince have been administered in Greenlee County and just over 31% of the residents have been vaccinated.