A Safford resident 45-54-years-old has lost their life as a result of COVID-19, becoming Graham County's 57th victim since the first case was diagnosed last March.
The Graham County Health Department announced the death Thursday afternoon. The agency also added another 33 patients to the county's total.
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,574 people were still battling the virus. Just over 2,600 people have recovered.
Just under 23 million Americans have caught COVID-19 and 383,351 have died since last January.