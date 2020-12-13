Graham County has lost another resident to COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a Safford resident over the age of 65 became the third person within the last week to die while battling the virus and the 41st since March.
In addition, the health department announced 67 new patients now have the virus, bringing the total number of people actively sick to 1,015.
Of the 67 new patients, 44 live in Safford, 13 in Thatcher and eight in Pima. Two patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members.
Since the start of the pandemic, 2,610 have caught the virus and 1,554 have recovered. The county's positivity rate is 27.3 percent compared to the state's 11 percent.
Greenlee County currently has 173 sick COVID-19 patients after adding another six to the list Saturday night. Three patients have died and 158 have recovered.
The state health department added 5,854 new patients to the statewide list Sunday and 35 more deaths.
The number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic now stands at 408,442 statewide and the number of deaths is at 7,357.
Just under 16 million people nationwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 296,818 have died, 16,855 in the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.