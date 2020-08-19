Graham County has lost another senior citizen with COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to 22.
The latest victim was 65 or older and from Safford.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said all 22 victims have had underlying health conditions.
With the addition of three new patients Wednesday night, the county has documented 624 cases and 260 recoveries.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 39,318 new cases Wednesday night and another 1,172 deaths. The total number of cases nationwide now stands at nearly 5.5 million with 171,012 deaths.