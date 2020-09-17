Safford Unified School District students will be returning to traditional, in-school learning on Monday.
According to a notice posted on the school district's website Thursday, the geographic area surrounding the school district is at or very close to the three bench marks recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The three benchmarks are:
•The number of people showing up at local hospitals with COVID-like symptoms is less than 10 percent of all visits;
•A rate of infection drops below 100 cases for every 100,000 residents OR a decline in the weekly average in the number of cases for two consecutive weeks, even if the infection rate tops 100 per 100,000.
•Fewer than 7 percent of area residents tested for COVID-19 test positive for the virus;
According to the notice to parents, Graham County clearly meets the hospital benchmark.
As for the positivity number, "Graham County has only been testing symptomatic people rather than a larger portion of our population. Therefore, while we are still at 8 percent, this is a very good number based on the limited tests, according to health experts," SUSD officials said.
They went on to say that "the county is slightly over 100 per 100,000, but in our actual zip code, the number of cases contributing to this total is only a handful, so it is very good for the area our school serves. Our numbers are continually improving."
Students will still be required to wear masks, the notice said.
"Staying home when symptomatic, wearing masks, and frequent hand-washing are the most effective deterrents to the virus spreading quickly. Even if we have some isolated cases pop up, these practices could help us stay open with full in-person learning," the notice said.
Pima, Thatcher and Duncan schools have already returned to traditional learning. Like Safford, Morenci has been teaching under a hybrid model with students taking turns between in-school learning and distance learning, but they will likely return to school on Monday as well.
Fort Thomas students will remain out of the classroom until at least Oct. 13 when the district will re-evaluate the situation.