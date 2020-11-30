The Safford City Council voted 5-2 against adopting a resolution in support of the mask mandate approved last week by the Graham County Board of Supervisors.
Vice Mayor Richard Ortega and council member Brad Hemphill were the only two in favor of the resolution, said Safford Town Manager John Cassella.
The decision comes on the heels of the news Monday that Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center is at capacity.
According to a news release, the hospital is at full bed capacity and if things don't change the hospital "will be unable to meet the capacity needs of our community,” hospital spokesman Ryan Rapier said.
“Patient levels for non-COVID related issues are currently consistent with this time of year. However, an additional average of 14 COVID-positive patients per day over the last five days in our hospital is effectively doubling our standard patient load,” Rapier said.
On Sunday, 18 people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 came to the emergency department and another nine people had flu-like symptoms “which can also indicate COVID positivity,” Rapier said.
The town councils in Pima and Thatcher unanimously passed resolutions last week in support of the mask mandate as did the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board.
During last week's meetings to discuss the mandate, the vast majority of the board members said they aren't fans of masks and they aren't fans of infringing on individuals' rights, but they have real fears that Gov. Doug Ducey will be forced to shut the state down again unless COVID-19 numbers start slowing down.
Hospital officials thanked the Board of Supervisors and Pima and Thatcher councils for their actions Monday.
“The hospital’s support of a mask regulation is not politically motivated but rather is rooted strictly in a desire to reduce capacity demands on our hospital, provide the care our community requires, and provide mental and physical relief to a healthcare staff that is being stretched to its limits,” Rapier said.
Graham County has seen a 73 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since Nov. 1.
As of Monday morning, there were 16 patients with COVID-19 at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Rapier said.