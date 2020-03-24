Starting on Monday, Safford Unified School District will be distributing lunch and breakfast at the same time from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day at two locations. Children must be present to receive the meals.
Safford Unified School District will amend meal distribution plan next week
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department