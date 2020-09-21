I have a confession to make.
I hate anything going up my nose. I hold my nose when I jump in the pool and I’d rather deal with a congested nose than use a spray. So when I found out my husband, who was still living in Tucson at the time, tested positive for COVID-19 in late July, I worked from my Safford home for two weeks rather than undergo a swab test. (I never did develop symptoms of the virus.)
On Saturday, I decided to drive out to the Graham County Fairgrounds to take pictures of the free COVID-19 testing being offered thanks to a partnership between the health department, Arizona State University and the Arizona National Guard.
Although I hadn’t registered to take part in the testing, I knew Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas was also allowing impromptu testing to take place, so I decided “Why not?” After all, the testing was saliva-based.
I also knew that the health department decided to hold testing over the next two Saturdays in the hopes of meeting the state’s recommended benchmarks.
Up until now, the county has only been testing people who have been showing symptoms of the virus. I was feeling 100 percent fine on Saturday, but I’ve been doing a lot of in-person interviews lately and while I’m a big believer in masks, they’re not 100 percent fool-proof and who knows what I might have touched? Maybe one of my sources had COVID-19 and didn’t know it.
Besides, if I test negative, I figured I’d be helping some Graham County bars and gyms open earlier.
Upon my arrival, a National Guard member, who was masked up, took my temperature using one of those hand-held scanner-looking things as I sat in my car and then directed me to some of her colleagues, who were also masked up. The young man there asked me to go to the Arizona Department of Health Services website on my smartphone. I then spent a few minutes creating an account, requesting an appointment and obtaining a QR code
From there, I went to the next tent where I was greeted by a gentleman who was gowned up, gloved and wearing a face mask and a face shield. He wrote my date of birth on a tiny vial and handed the vial and a straw to me. I was to gather the saliva in my mouth and spit it into the straw while it was inside the vial. He pointed out lines on the vial and stressed the importance of filling the vial to somewhere between the two lines, but noted “the bubbles don’t count.” He also cautioned against providing mucous. He then pointed to an open area near a fence and told me I could park there to spit in private.
On my way to spit, I stopped and chatted with Riley Woods, deputy director of emergency services for the county. I told him I hoped I’d find somebody willing to let me take pictures of them during the test and of my decision to take the test myself. He wished me luck and said he didn’t think it would take more than three or four deposits to provide a large enough sample.
Rather than park right next to the silver van already there, I pulled up a bit further, figuring neither one of us would want to be seen doing something so indelicate. A few minutes later, a blue car pulled into the area and they parked a good 20 feet away and sideways to me.
Well, it took a little longer than I thought it would, but I was finally able to fill the vial to the appropriate levels. (Had I known I was going to test, I would’ve hydrated Friday like the health department had recommended in its news release.)
Anyway, the silver van was still beside me, so I grabbed my mask, walked over and got the attention of the driver. After introducing myself, I told the occupants what I was hoping to do. Thatcher resident Jennifer Labrum, her daughter, Ella, 12, and her niece, Audrey Smith, 13, graciously agreed.
Several feet away, Woods and Douglas cheered at my success in getting my photos first time out.
I hopped back in my car and drove to another tent where another National Guard member and health department employee (both in full personal protective gear) checked the level inside the vial and then scanned it and the bar code on my smartphone. They then put the vial in a cooler, told me I’d get my results within 48 hours via email or text and sent me on my way.
Later that day, Douglas told me 107 pre-registered for the test and another 63 just showed up.
All-in-all, I think the whole process took roughly 15 minutes. It was fast, easy and the best thing of all, I didn’t have to have anything stuck up my nose. (My husband tells me I’m a big baby. He underwent the swab test and while it was uncomfortable, pain-free.)
Still, I’m glad I took the easy way.
Oh, and by the way, I didn’t receive a text or email notifying me of my results. However, I did go to the website around noon Monday and found out I “am not currently infected with the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.”
Kim Smith is the managing editor of the Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era.