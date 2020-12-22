Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a San Carlos Apache tribal member in the 45-54 age group became the 47th county resident to succumb to the virus.
The county also added 57 new patients to the overall list of COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday morning, 982 residents were still battling the illness out of the 2,873 people who have been diagnosed since the first county case back in March.
Graham County is expected to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday or Wednesday.