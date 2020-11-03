Graham County has lost two more residents with COVID-19 as the county's overall caseload continues to climb. Greenlee County has also seen an increase in positive cases.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a San Carlos Apache tribal member and a Safford resident have died, bringing to 31 the total number of COVID-19 patients to die in Graham County since March.
Thanks to 24 new patients, Graham County now has 420 active cases. Of the 24, 14 are tribal members. Seven live in Safford, two in Pima and one in Thatcher.
Greenlee County now has 44 active cases after three more county residents tested positive Monday.
The state reported 1,679 and 38 deaths Tuesday morning.
And, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, another 77,398 people have been diagnosed with the virus nationwide and 451 more people have died.
The total number of cases diagnosed in the U.S. since January is over 9.1 million and 230,383 people have died.