Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 25.
The patient was a San Carlos Apache tribal member over the age of 65 and their death was reported on Friday, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said.
Since thwe start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 821 COVID-19 cases and 671 patients have recovered.
Douglas said 191 people provided saliva samples on Saturday during a testing blitz at the county fairgrounds. Their results should be in by the end of Tuesday, he said.
The county held two Saturday testing blitzes back-to-back in the hopes of bringing the county’s positivity rate down, Douglas said. If successful, the hope is the county will meet the requirements necessary to re-open bars and gyms.
Greenlee County has documented 59 cases. One patient is currently battling the illness and two have died. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 273 new virus cases Monday morning and one new death. The total for the state is now 217,510 cases and 5,623 deaths. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 7 million Americans have contracted the virus, 311,102 in the last week. Of the 7 million, 204,033 have died.