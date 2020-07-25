The Graham County Health Department announced a sixth COVID-19-related death Saturday and four more cases of the virus. Greenlee County announced three more cases.
The victim a San Carlos Apache Tribe member who was over 65.
The four new cases from Graham County are from Safford and San Carlos.
Graham County now has 366 reported cases and Greenlee has 48. Seventy-five Graham County and 22 Greenlee County patients have recovered. Two people from Greenlee County have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 75,000 new cases Saturday and 1,245 deaths. More than 4 million people in the U.S. have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic and 145,013 have died.
According to a CNN report, CDC mortality statisticians said COVID-19 will be ranked in the Top 10 leading causes of death for 2020, but they don't know how high yet.
The same report said that in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available, the top 10 leading causes of death among all ages in the United States were:
- Heart disease (655,381)
- Cancer (599,274)
- Unintentional injury (167,127)
- Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486)
- Stroke (147,810)
- Alzheimer's disease (122,019)
- Diabetes (84,946)
- Flu and pneumonia (59,120)
- Nephritis (51,386)
- Suicide (48,344)