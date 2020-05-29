Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that public schools will be re-opening late this summer, but exactly what that will look like remains a big question.
In the Gila Valley, school superintendents said they would be having plenty of conversations between now and then. Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is expected to release some guidance and protocols on June 1.
Fort Thomas Unified School District Superintendent Shane Hawkins said his administration team will be meeting next week to go over those protocols.
"Right now, whatever comes comes. We're going to open school as normal and we'll have backup Plans A, B, and C and we'll see where it takes us," Hawkins said. "Getting straight out answers is going to be difficult because we're working with fluid situations here."
Pima Unified School Superintendent Sean Rickert agreed.
"Basically, all the governor can speak to is the statewide context as it is right now and he's saying as the statewide context sits today there's no reason not to open schools in august. And I think he's largely right about that," Ricker said. "What things might change between now and August, that's anybody's guess. Our job is to be prepared so that in a broad set of possible situations we can do our best to provide a quality education to the students in our district."
His staff will be looking at the roadmap provided by the state in the coming days and all of the local superintendents have plans to discuss the matter on Thursday, Rickert said.
There will also be conversations with local health officials, teachers and parents, he said.
"If things stay exactly the same as they are right now then we won't have a lot of problems, but we've seen a lot of change over the last few months and we should probably anticipate that we'll see more change," he said.
When meeting with public health officials, Rickert said they'll be discussing possible scenarios.
"What types of things can happen that will change the nature of the public health situation and when those things change what is our capacity for adapting in ways that keep us from having to shut schools down?" Rickert said. "The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is our top priority is keeping schools open. We don't want to have what happened in March happen again next year, at any point in the year, whether that's in August or October or March."
In March, the schools didn't have an option because there were no plans in place; they had to shut down.
Now, officials are a bit more knowledgeable about the virus and have developed some best practices.
Rickert compared the situation to a light switch.
"The only tool we had back in March was an on/off switch and all we could basically do is say 'Gosh, no, it's not safe, shut it down or go to just fully to an online program,' when what we really need to have is more like a mixer board," he said.
With a mixer board, you'd have a channel for each grade level and a variety of options ranging from face-to-face teaching to full digital instruction and could make decisions for each grade level based on what health officials and the public are saying, Rickert said.
"Our job now in the next couple of weeks is going to be to basically put together a plan that is that larger mixer board," he said.
"My job for Pima and this group of superintendents' job is to decide 'What are the things that can provide us the most security here?' Because that's our goal. We want to keep people safe, we want to keep kids safe and keep our public health system functional, but we also want to make sure students aren't falling behind and that means we have to make sure kids are receiving educational services," Rickert said.
Thatcher Unified School District Superintendent Matt Petersen also anticipates many meetings and discussions about how to move forward safely. For now they are focused on summer athletic programs, both the district's and the town's.
They are currently in Phase 1, which means athletes can't have contact with each other, must have their temperatures checked upon arrival and focus on individual training. No more than 10 people can be on the same field or court and they are encouraged not to share drinks, food or equipment. They're also being told to wash and sanitize personal equipment after every training.
The governor and Cara Christ, his health director, acknowledged the risk of having children together in classrooms. That's why schools were shuttered on March 15.
But Christ said it isn't that simple.
"There's a lot of public health reasons why we would want kids in school,'' she said. "They provide a lot more services than just education.''
That, Christ said, includes things like nutrition services. Anyway, she said, there are ways to reduce risks, ranging from more frequent disinfection of surfaces to not having students gather for assemblies and lunches.
Ducey defended the decision to make that announcement on Thursday, even with the state still in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls Phase 1. That involves not just social distancing but also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 in any one place.
"We need parents and teachers and superintendents to be prepared,'' he said.
The announcement came as the governor acknowledged that there has been an upward tick in the percent of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive. It went from 5.1 percent for the period ending May 10 to 6 percent a week after that and 6.8 percent for the most recent week. Still, Ducey said he remains optimistic.
"If you look at this chart you can possibly see the beginning of a downward trend,'' Ducey said.
"The trend is not here yet,'' the governor conceded. And then there's the fact that it can take up to seven days for the state to get complete numbers from laboratories.
"This is something that we'll continue to monitor,'' he said.
Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services, contributed to this report.