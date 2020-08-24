The Arizona Department of Health Services issued an emergency measure Monday requiring schools, child care centers and shelters to report outbreaks of COVID-19 to their local health departments.
According to a news release, the measure applies to public schools, charter schools, and private schools with students from kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as child care establishments and shelters.
Those facilities already are required to report to their local health departments cases of communicable diseases including mumps, measles, and chickenpox.
“Schools, child care centers, and shelters have always worked with public health and have been among the best reporters of communicable disease information,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS. “This emergency measure addresses the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our communities and allows public health and our schools to work together to keep our kids safe.”
An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period among individuals who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household, and are not close contacts of each other in another setting.
“Procedures on how to report and handle cases of COVID-19 will help schools as they navigate this most unprecedented school year,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “This emergency measure gives schools the instructions they need to correctly report cases as we head further into the new academic year.”
