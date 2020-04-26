While seniors await their graduation in May, local schools are weighing online graduation options against waiting for social distancing guidelines to lift.
Safford High School Director of Instructional Services, A.J. Taylor said the district is still hoping Governor Ducey's directives will allow a regular graduation ceremony.
Thatcher School Superintendent Mathew Petersen said because the school has enough parking spots, a drive-in graduation ceremony may be an option. However, the school staff is still conducting meetings and the final decision as to what the graduation ceremony will be like won’t be made for at least another 10 days.
Pima High School principal Cody Barlow said his staff and students are hoping social distancing regulations will lift, but the district is considering is a drive-by or drive-in graduation ceremony.
Nothing has been put into place for the Pima graduates as a definite plan, and the faculty continue to watch and wait to see what the options will be toward the end of April.
Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall said the Morenci High School graduation ceremony will be a virtual one and will commemorate the hard work of the students.
“We want to make this a graduation to remember; we want to knock it out of the ballpark,” Woodall said.
The commencement ceremony will still showcase the students as well as their families and he hopes to add a fireworks display into the celebration on May 22.
Fort Thomas School Superintendent Shane Hawkins said the school is currently waiting on the instructions of the governor and is not making any plans for an alternate online graduation until it is certain an online commencement cannot be avoided.
Willcox High School, principal Tammy Hall, is certain the graduating class of 2020 would have a ceremony, but the matter of when is the only uncertain factor.
“We will have a ceremony for our kids,” said Hall. “A lot of the kids still want a ceremony. We are not going to cancel anything.”
Hall said the original date for graduation could still be May 22, and if the social distance guidelines have not been lifted by then July 24 could be an optional graduation date. The date will continue to be moved back until it is safe for the graduating class to walk and receive their diplomas, she said.
The Willcox community has also banded together to celebrate the graduating class with banners of the students at the school as well as down Haskell Avenue and Rex Allen Drive.
The banners alongside the roads will be put up over the next few weeks and will feature senior athletes. Sonya Chairez, who works at Shotton Insurance, is a photographer on the side and collaborated with her coworkers to place the seniors' photos around at the school.
“We wanted to do something special for all the seniors and I’m sure the town is so proud of them all,” said Chairez.
Chairez said her daughter had seen the banners online at another school and suggested it. Over a period of two weeks the photos were taken, sent to the printers, and finally placed on the school grounds Wednesday night.
Several community sponsors paid for the banners, including Shotton Insurance, Willcox Against Substance Abuse board members and the Willcox Quarterback Club.
The Bowie Unified School District is holding individual graduations for each of its five graduates on May 21, said Superintendent Wendy Conger. Each student will be permitted to invite up to nine guests and the events will also be live-streamed.