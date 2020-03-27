The Safford Unified School District has added three more meal pickup locations due to a surge in popularity that other districts are seeing as well.
Jon Walker, food services director for Sodexo, said his staff distributed 85 breakfasts and 240 lunches at Safford Middle School on Monday, but on Wednesday they served 300 breakfasts and nearly 700 lunches.
As a result, beginning Monday, school buses will begin taking meals to Thunderbird Mobile Home Park, Vista Linda Entrance and Copper Canyon Entrance. Children will receive lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to noon. Safford Middle School will also continue to offer the drive-thru/walk-up service, but from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meals are free for children 18 and younger Monday through Friday, but they must be present to be served.
“Everyone has been super positive and appreciative,” Walker said. “They’ve all said nice things and I think people really like the drive-up aspect.”
The service will continue through at least April 10, which is when Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to re-evaluate the state-wide school shutdown, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over in Thatcher, Alejandra Sanchez, with A’viands food service company, said they’ve been serving roughly 600 breakfasts and lunches every day this week at Thatcher Elementary, but she expects it to get busier as word gets out.
Faye Ortiz, the food services director for A’viands, said they served 180 kids on Monday at Pima Elementary, but that number jumped by more than 100 on Wednesday. They, too, are serving lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Most parents are in a good mood, Ortiz said.
“They’re really grateful and appreciative,” she said.
In fact, one of the children brought two bags of Skittles to one of her workers as a way to say thanks, Ortiz said.
Duncan Unified School District children can pick up two meals at the same time in a variety of spots.
Staff drops off breakfast and lunch sacks at the Sheldon Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday before continuing on to Sexton’s Country Store, the high school, the elementary school and the Virden State Line.
The district served 132 students Monday and 148 on Tuesday, said Shiloh Patton, cafeteria manager.
If people need special stops because they can’t drive to those areas, they can email Patton at spatton@duncanschools.org and she will figure out a solution.