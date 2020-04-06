They may not be in the classroom right now, but local teachers want everyone to know they are still working hard to educate youngsters.
On March 30, Gov. Doug Ducey decided to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year as part of the state’s attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quickly, teachers and principals developed plans designed to keep students on track with all of their studies. In more rural communities without Internet access, school districts began distributing homework packets.
In others, it meant going “all in” on the Internet. While many already use Google Classroom, a free web service that offers paperless assignments on several subjects, teachers had to find a way to supplement them. They began finding and sharing videos, educational websites and teachers’ blogs with each other in order to create new, wider web-based curriculum.
Dawn Quintero, a kindergarten teacher at Pima Elementary School, has been teaching for 20 years.
Her students are a bit too young for Google Classroom so they’re handing out packets. However, she and her colleagues are providing parents information and resources available on the Internet.
“We’re providing websites and we’re providing recipes to make Play-Doh and hopefully soon we’ll provide videos,” Quintero said.
Kim Wood, a second grade teacher at Lafe Nelson Elementary School in Safford, said the district has loaned out a couple of hundred Chromebooks to families who didn't have devices.
“It’s been a whirlwind. And a bit of a rocky start, trying to get parents logged in to their student’s accounts, then logged into Google Classroom and learning to navigate,” Wood said.
There are a few families who don’t have Internet access, but she’s giving them paper assignments.
“As far as families who are on board and getting warmed up to Google Classroom, they’ve been doing amazing,” Wood said. “There’s been a lot of communicating back and forth, sometimes at 11 at night. They’re trying and I’m trying and that’s all we can do.”
Among the online sources, she’s using are Epic, Spelling City, Education.com, and iReady.
“The feedback from the parents who’ve been utilizing Google Classroom has
been positive. A few parents said their students are loving getting on and working through the online reading, math, spelling, and vocabulary assignments,” Wood said.
Emotional times
Caron Anne Weech is an American history and government teacher at Pima High School.
“It was difficult for me to come up with lesson plans initially because I don’t consider myself a ‘techie,’” Weech said. “At Pima, we’re using Google Classroom and there was a lot I didn’t understand, but my co-workers have been amazing resources and they’ve helped me get a grip.”
Now that she’s done a few online lessons, Weech said it’s much easier.
“It’s also become really apparent what content is ‘essential’ and what can be discarded. That was easier to determine than I thought it would be,” she said.
It’s the graduating seniors she feels particularly bad about, Weech said.
“Many of them have expressed sadness and shed tears over this when they came to turn in books. They’ve had the rug pulled out from under them with no warning,” Weech said. “I feel for them. This is a very hard life lesson to learn at their young age. As a teacher, you’d like to be able to fix it, make it better, but you can’t. They’re handling it as well as can be expected, but there are obviously many challenges.”
Ashley Scorse, a Pima Junior High school computer teacher, said she’s felt like a full-time IT person lately because she’s been answering so many questions.
She’s also been busy supporting her own five children, who range from a first grader to a senior. Her oldest daughter chose a college this week “with the sadness of not finishing high school the way she imagined.”
Scorce, who also has a degree as a school counselor, has also been thinking a lot about the students who lost friends in a rollover accident in late February.
“Such a tragedy is difficult to process in the best of times. This throws so much additional anxiety on the situation, then isolates them from their friends, that I worry about their emotional health,” she said. “This generation is strong though, and they are able to communicate in digital ways and do so sometimes more readily than face-to-face interactions. I have tried to push this type of interaction more for each class in the hopes that they will find the balance of staying safe physically and emotionally.”
Rhiannon Morales, a first grade teacher at Lafe Nelson School in Safford, said the little ones are missing school, too.
“I feel like I have had a mixture of students who are happy to be doing lessons at home, but the majority really wish they could be back at Lafe Nelson with their teachers and playing with their friends,” she said.
Diving right in
On the other hand, the teachers agreed the students and their parents have adapted very well to the new normal when it comes to the academics. Thanks to emails, texts, phone calls and video conferencing through platforms like Zoom, everyone has been able to stay on the same page, they said.
“There’s more communication with the parents, knowing that we have to work as a team, there’s no way we’re going to get through this without working together,” Quintero said.
So will technology forever replace the old ways?
Shannon Herrera, a second grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary in Moreni, says no.
“As neat as technology is, I think for those younger kids, especially, preschool, kinder, first and second grade, you really need those concrete things, those life skills that you learn at school, those hands on things,” Herera said. “I don’t think that won’t ever go away. I pray that will never go away. I think our kids would be missing out on a lot.
Jessica King, a fourth grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary in Morenci, agreed.
“I don’t think it’s forever been changed, but I do see wonderful things that I’m using now that I’m already saying ‘Wow this would be a really cool thing to use in my classroom’ because it would make it easier for the kids or it’s a better way to present it to the kids,” King said.
Most of their students had already met the state’s standards in their coursework, so they’ll be fine next school year, the teachers said.
The teachers overwhelmingly agreed the hardest part of all of this is not being in school with their kids right now.
“Not having the interaction with the kids every day. Not having the high fives and the hugs and seeing them and the relationships. Of course we’re still in contact all of the time, but you’re not eating lunch with your kids everyday, not having that interaction,” King said.
This is usually a special time of year, she said.
“It’s field trips and memories being made and field day and there are a lot of fun activities,” King said. “There are end of the year activities and we’re not getting to do that. We’re not hearing about their baseball teams and their wrestling tournaments. They’re not doing those things.”
This year’s class trip was supposed to be to Tombstone, she said. It’s something all of the kids look forward to once they hit the fourth grade.
Ashlie Clark, a third grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary, said she dropped off goodies for her students recently and waved at most of them through the window. She’s also been holding Zoom conferences with her entire class.
Physical, not social distancing
“I’ve been taking time to see what they’re doing, because even if we have to physically distance ourselves from them, but we don’t want to socially distance ourselves,” Clark said. “I like to go from one kid to one kid and yesterday one of my students wanted to show us the Lego tower he built, and so not only did I get excited, but the rest of the class got excited.”
Too many times over the past few weeks people have told her how lucky she is to be out of school, but they just don’t understand, Clark said.
“I hope the parents truly see that us teachers are not hanging out doing nothing. We’re on our computers. We’re on our phones. We’re running around and trying to figure out things to benefit their children,” Clark said.
She would much, much rather be in the classroom with them than teaching them from a distance, she said.
“We miss the kids. We miss them walking the hallways and sharing what they did over the weekend and the exciting news they have,” Clark said. “We just miss those characters in our class and those personalities in our class. They really make our day and us educators are really missing those hugs and those stories and their faces and how wonderful they are.”
Herrera agreed.
“I think people who aren’t at school every day don’t realize it’s more than just school, we do more than just teach lessons,” Herrera said. “Sometimes we’re the only hug a child gets or we provide the only meal they get for a day. That’s the hardest part is knowing those kids are out there and they’re not getting that because they’re not in school...sometimes we’re the stability in their life and we’re not there right now.”