GRAHAM AND COCHISE COUNTY- A donation by Valley TeleCom is making school during COVID-19 easier for local students struggling without technology.
On Wednesday Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger announced the Valley TeleCom Group donated $10,000 to the district for the purchase of laptops so the students could complete online schooling. Conger was elated with the news, believing only weeks ago that online education for Bowie students would be nearly impossible.
The previous week the Internet provider installed a wi-fi Internet hotspot in the Bowie School Building.
Thanks to the company’s actions, Cassandra Hovey can complete her semester of online classes through Cochise College.
Hovey is pursuing a degree in elementary education, but has been struggling to participate since her classes went online and she didn’t have Internet access. Now, Hovey and her daughter can do their online schooling together at the Bowie School District.
“I am blessed I can take my laptop to the school and do the schoolwork. I am very grateful,” said Hovey. “I was wondering how I was going to do this. And my daughter was struggling with the packets. Now her teacher is going to move her math online. She can do some work while I work.”
Steven Metts, Valley Telecom CEO, said they’ve been reaching out to a lot of school districts.
“When the schools closed as a result of the pandemic, VTC realized that the schools were most likely going to need to utilize more online services...Most of the schools have stated that they have students that do not have access to Internet facilities at home,” Metts said. “ In those cases, VTC has been working with the schools to identify addresses where service is needed and VTC is activating Internet service to every address where it is feasible to do so at no charge to the school or the students until the end of the school year.”
Metts said the VTC board of directors authorized the spending of $150,000 to aid local schools with technology.
As of Friday, VTC authorized donations of $10,000 each to Bowie, Duncan, Willcox, Bonita, Thatcher and Animas schools. The stipulation is that the funds had to be earmarked to help the technology needs within the school district during the COVID-19 pandemic.