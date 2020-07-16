When COVID-19 hit, the call volume at SEAGO Area Agency on Aging doubled due to emergency requests for groceries, meals and other forms of assistance. Now things have settled down but there continues to be a high demand for emergency meals.
CARES ACT Funding Provides Additional Meals for Seniors and Disabled
Thanks to CARES Act funding, the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging has dramatically increased the number of meals for seniors and the disabled by a whopping 82% throughout Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties.
A hefty allocation of $642,181 Families First Coronavirus Response Act and CARES Act funding was awarded to SEAGO Area Agency on Aging in the latter part of Fiscal Year 2019-20, for immediate use and into Fiscal Year 2020-21, exclusively for congregate meals and home-delivered meals during the COVID crisis.
The rapid increase of meal requests by seniors and the disabled came as a result of the social and financial impact of the State’s mandates for self-isolation.
No one could have imagined or anticipated the economic impact of COVID-19 on essential service providers like SEAGO Area Agency on Aging.
Notwithstanding the additional strain on sub-contractors and their volunteers, who in most cases prepare and distribute meals five days a week, all seven meal sites have kept pace with the demand.
The agency sincerely appreciate and applaud providers for their heroic efforts to ensure that no elderly or disabled resident goes hungry during this national emergency.
“We want to make sure that our Providers are utilizing these funds in their areas and that the community is aware that the funds come from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and CARES Act to the State Unit on Aging, DES- DAAS, to the Area Agencies on Aging and lastly to our service providers,” said Laura Villa, SEAGO Area Agency on Aging director.
The agency encourages elderly and disabled residents to contact the local providers listed below to sign up for congregate meals locally or call SEAGO Area Agency on Aging for Home Delivered Meals (520) 432-2528.
Although the congregate meal sites are not open for dining-in, eligible clients over the age of 60+, disabled or caregivers affected by COVID can pick up their meals curb-side at no cost.
Congregate Meal Sites by County:
Cochise
Douglas ARC, 610 9th St., Douglas, AZ 85607 (520)364-7473
Tombstone Senior Center, 507 E. Toughnut St., Tombstone, AZ 85638 (520)457-2525
Bisbee Senior Center, 300 Collins Rd., Bisbee, AZ 85603 (520)432-2167 groceries only
Graham
Graham County Senior Center, 822 W. Main St., Safford, AZ 85546 (928)428-4328
Greenlee
Duncan Senior Center, 235 High St., Duncan, AZ 85534 (928) 359-2882
Clifton Senior Center, 104 4th St., Clifton, AZ 85534 (928) 865-5240
Santa Cruz
Senior Citizens of Patagonia, 100 Quiroga Ln., Patagonia, AZ 85624 (520) 394-2494
Santa Cruz Council on Aging, 125 E. Madison St., Nogales, AZ 85621 (520) 287-7422
SEAGO Area Agency on Aging also provides a number of other free services to the elderly and disabled:
Medicare Options Counseling
Family Caregiver Support
Evidence Based Falls prevention programs includes Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, A Matter of Balance-managing concerns about falls (Strength and Balance webinar classes)
Elder Nutrition Program
Long Term Care Ombudsman
End of Life Counseling
Case Management
Attendant Care
Respite and other home-based services.