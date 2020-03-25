Second case of COVID-19 in Cochise County
The Cochise County's Health and Social Services Department announced Wednesday another individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Cochise County.
According to a news release, the woman who tested positive has just returned from overseas travel. She has followed all self-isolation guidance and is recovering at home. A contact investigation has been completed and no threat to the community has been found.
The individual who tested positive on March 20 is recovering at home and remains in self-isolation.
“It’s important to note that both confirmed cases are related to domestic and overseas travel, but neither case is connected,” said Health Director Carrie Langley. “We want to remind the public that they should adhere to current travel advice from the CDC. Anyone who has recently returned from a trip should self-quarantine for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms and social distance.”
Number of state COVID-19 cases up to 401
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 401 from 326. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at two. Cochise County now has two and Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is six.
Of the 401 positive cases, 45 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 368 people tested by the state, 323 people tested negative. Another 53 tests are pending at the state lab.
As of Wednesday, the CDC was reporting 54,453 cases in the U.S, 737 deaths and 52,833 pending cases.