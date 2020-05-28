Graham County has lost another resident who had COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a person in their 90s with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died. No other details have been released.
The department also announced the county is up to 27 reported cases.
The last four patients diagnosed all came into contact with each other and are part of the third cluster of cases since the pandemic began.
All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department.
The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday there have been 19,680 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, bringing to 1,698,523 the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic. The CDC also reported 1,415 news deaths. The death toll nationwide is now 100,446.