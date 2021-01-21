Are you a senior?

If you are over 75 years of age and would like a COVID-19 vaccination, please call the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110 to be placed on a stand-by list. Or, you can call your primary care physician.

If you are between 65-74 years of age and would like to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, please register at https://www.graham.az.gov. The Graham County Health Department will begin vaccinating this group as early as possible, but based on the rate it has received vaccine distributions from the state, the department anticipates this group to be available in March.

In addition, when the vaccine is available to the 65 and older population, primary care physicians will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group as well.