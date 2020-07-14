Three more Graham County and four more Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The total number of cases diagnosed in Graham County since the start of the pandemic is 221; in Greenlee County the total number is 37.
According to county officials, 166 people are still ill in Graham County. Twenty-four are still sick in Greenlee County.
Nearly 200 people are awaiting tests results between the two counties. Roughly 30-40 people are waiting in Graham and 152 in Greenlee County.
Tuesday was the first time Greenlee County actually had more people test positive in one day than Graham County.
The ages of the 221 positive cases in Graham County:
(39) under 20, (62) 21-34 years old, (86) 35-64 years old, (34) 65 years old plus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 59,000 new cases and 351 new deaths Tuesday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 3,355,457. The total number of deaths recorded is 135,235.