Six of the 13 actively ill COVID-19 patients in Graham County are employees at Eastern Arizona College.
Kris McBride, a spokesman at the college, announced Wednesday in a news release that Graham County Health Department officials contacted an employee last week after learning they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. At that point, each member of the employee's department was tested and quarantined at home. Since then, five full-time employees and a part-time employee have tested positive for the virus.
"These employees have not returned to campus and continue to be quarantined in their homes," McBride wrote. "The impacted offices, restrooms, and other relevant areas on campus have been sanitized using recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control."
McBride said anyone who came into direct contact with the six patients on campus has been contacted by the college and asked to self-quarantine.
"These individuals will also be given an antibody test to determine if they have been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it," he said.
“The health and well-being of our students and employees remains our highest priority,” Todd Haynie, college president, said in the news release. “We are doing everything we can to support these individuals through what is undoubtedly a difficult time. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten our community and campus, and it is critical that we abide by strict social distancing protocols to protect ourselves and others.”
Last month, students were asked not to return to campus after spring break and the majority of all classes were moved to remote learning. In addition, work schedules were staggered to promote social distancing and employees were asked to telecommute. Dining and housing services were significantly limited for a handful of students who had to remain on campus, and all college-related travel and events were cancelled, including its spring sports season. EAC cancelled its in-person commencement and will air an online ceremony on May 8. As of last week, the college started requiring face coverings be worn in all campus buildings.
EAC’s summer term, which begins on Monday, June 1, will consist primarily of online or remote courses.
The college has not yet made a decision for coursework for the fall semester, scheduled to begin Monday, August 24, but is developing plans for reopening following guidance from local, state, and federal authorities, McBride said.
The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday night that the number of active COVID-19 cases was up to 13 and another 20 people who came into contact with them were awaiting test results.
All 33 people live in Safford and Pima and are currently in quarantine, Brian Douglas, health department director, said.
Last week, two people tested positive after having been visited by an individual from New Mexico who had COVID-19, Douglas said. The virus then spread from there, forming a "cluster" of cases. Four people associated with the patients tested negative, he said.
All 13 people are showing symptoms of the virus; approximately half of those awaiting test results are asymptomatic, Douglas said.
This spate of cases appeared approximately a month after Graham County's first two COVID-19 cases were diagnosed. Those two patients have fully recovered.
On Wednesday afternoon, Douglas said the health department has four full-time people tracking down everyone who has come into contact with the COVID-19 patients. So far, Douglas said they've discovered that everyone who has become ill came within six feet of someone within the virus for more than 10 minutes.
"We've been finding that it's been spread through close contact, not through casual contact," Douglas said.
Most of the patients were asymptomatic and didn't know they were exposing others to the virus, he said. Experts have discovered that people shed the virus more three days before they become symptomatic.
The number of cases Graham County is experiencing now isn't surprising, he said.
"The rate of spread within this cluster was expected. Our positive cases will continue to climb over the next couple of weeks. At the end of the two weeks we will re-assess and see if the quarantines and isolations were actually successful."
Although one of the 13 currently sick was hospitalized due to an underlying medical condition, Douglas said that patient has since been released and is now recuperating at home. Twelve of those who are currently sick are at least 35 years of age. Three of the victims are under 20.
Douglas said that, luckily, the patients 65 and older seem to be "tolerating" the illness fairly well.
Health officials across the nation are impatiently waiting for New York City to release a report on their COVID-19 patients, Douglas said. It will include information on hospital deaths, the prevalency of underlying health conditions and which underlying health conditions are the most dangerous.
Graham County can't make any conclusions because, even though the number of cases are climbing, they are still low, he said.
Douglas again reiterated the need to follow the CDC's recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses include:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Wear a facemask when in public.
• When shopping, limit the number of people who you take with you. If possible, pick one person from your household to do the shopping.
• Find up to date information at azhealth.gov/COVID-19 and at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html