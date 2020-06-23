Six more Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 71 since the pandemic started.
According to a news release, three patients are from the San Carlos Apache Tribe, two are from Thatcher and one is from Safford.
Everyone known to have come into contact with the patients are in quarantine.
The county reported Tuesday night that 33 of the 71 patients have recovered, two have died and 36 remain ill. Overall, 1,365 people have been tested for the virus.
It's unknown how many are waiting for test results in Graham County, health director Brian Douglas has said too many labs are testing to keep accurate, up-to-date counts.
Also on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 26,643 new cases nationwide and 410 new deaths. The total number of cases is now over 2.3 million and the number of deaths is 120,333.
As of Tuesday evening, Greenlee County was reporting 16 cases. Officials said one person has died in the county and seven people have recovered. Another 37 people are awaiting test results.