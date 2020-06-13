On Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 34,458. The agency also reported 39 new deaths. That total is now 1,1183.
The state has confirmed 48 cases in Graham County, 11 in Greenlee County and 206 in Cochise County.
Nearly 457,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 6.7 percent have tested positive.
As of Friday, 1,412 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, 309 were on respirators. Sixty-four percent of the state's ventilators are available for use.
Four hundred and forty-seven people with COVID-19 are in ICU, leaving 21 percent of ICU beds available.
One hundred and eighteen COVID-19 patients were released Friday.
The highest number of COVID-19 deaths on a single day is 26. Twenty-six people died on April 30 and May 7. One week ago today, 19 people died. According to the state, the most recent deaths may not be reported yet.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 21,744 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 2,016,027. It also reported 947 new deaths, bringing that total to 113,914.