On Friday, the Boys & Girls Club Friday Fun Day Virtual Programming was "snack time" in the Club parking lot. Club staff handed out bags containing a few treats and a gift to the first 100 youth who drove through the lot with a parent or guardian. Among them were Sylvia Lopez and Cece Sanchez.
