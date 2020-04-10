Local mental health experts say that thanks to modern technology, social distancing guidelines shouldn’t stop people from seeking help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karri Macri, a licenced clinical social worker with Desert Springs Counseling in Safford, said she has seen an increase of calls regarding depression, isolation, and anxiety due to the pandemic.
Macri conducts one-on-one therapy with high-risk young adults, but sees most of her clients using an online program called Teletherapy.
Not only is she hearing from local patients, she’s also getting an influx of referrals from Pima and Maricopa counties.
“The majority of the referrals I’m getting right now are through employee assistance programs, so people at their jobs are getting a little concerned and they have more anxiety and they’re not sure what to do. Their employers are actually referring them,” said Macri.
The last time she saw a community so rattled, was when there was a spate of suicides in 2017 and several mine accidents in Morenci, Macri said.
During those times she assisted patients dealing with grief and loss by validating their feelings and assisting them in creating a new normal, instructing them to focus on the positive, keep themselves busy and creating a journal.
Due to the pandemic, Macri said she has kept in close contact with her suicidal and clinically depressed patients. During a stressful time, Macri said she especially suggests deep breathing exercises.
“I try to limit media exposure. If they really want to check in with the virus, I say they can check in on it once a day but not spend all day obsessing over it,” said Macri. “The cliché of taking one day at a time is actually something quite helpful in these times. We need to remember that we are limited in what we can control around us.”
When feeling overwhelmed, anxious and depressed, it’s important to focus on the present moment, Macri said. People should limit their thoughts to the “here and now” and focus on what is within their own ability to control in this moment.
Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services, was established 44 years ago and serves Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties.
SEABHS Chief Executive Officer Jim Rubio said they’ve not yet seen an increase in referrals or called, but are well equipped to handle patients despite social distancing recommendations.
They’ve had telemedicine programs for roughly 15 years.
An individual enrolled in a SEABHS program can have a video conference with a mental health expert while sitting with a clinic attendant. By using telemedicine Rubio said SEABHS is able to bring patients and mental health professionals together even when faced with the distance of rural locations.
“Switching to virtual, it wasn’t a big surprise to members or staff. Psychiatric services have already been delivered that way,” said Rubio.
Gina Fiscus, SEABHS clinical director said those suffering with mental depression due to the COVID-19 situation should seek support with their family members, utilize resources they have available to them, or contact the Crisis Response Network (855-832-2866) by phone.
“The biggest thing we would encourage is to just go for a walk down the street. It’s important to get some exercise if at all possible, of course recognizing all the social distancing and CDC recommendations,” Fiscus said. “It’s the same thing I would tell my husband, son, aunt or coworker. Getting some exercise is good physically but it can be good mentally and emotionally as well.”
People still have access to support and resources and SEABHS wants them to be able to use them and they don’t want anyone to feel left out or alone, Fiscus said.
“Our expansion of our telehealth and telephonic services are a step toward helping folks stay connected during this time,” Fiscus said. “We’re all in this together.”