Editor’s note: March 13 marks the one-year anniversary of Graham County’s first COVID-19 diagnosis. We asked Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center CEO Roland Knox for his thoughts. Below is his reply:
My first impressions of the last year, the staff at MGRMC did an incredible job of adapting to the situation and continuing to provide excellent patient care. We as a community and more specifically a healthcare community united for a common cause. The greater good was our guide.
Looking back to March 2020 brings many emotions and flash backs of events that occurred that no one could have anticipated. At the time we at MGRMC believed in the preparation done by our organization, by our people to effectively manage the situation while caring for patients in a local and national disaster. But, the COVID-19 Pandemic was an active real world scenario, a public health emergency declared by our Governor. This time it was for real. Today, one year later, we know that we were better prepared than most hospitals in the state and in the country.
What I mean by prepared is, we used our knowledge and experience to proactively confront the situation. We assembled teams and made timely decisions as new information came to us – daily and sometimes hourly or less. Every person connected to MGRMC stepped forward to take on additional duties and responsibilities for the good of the all. Our relationship with the community was strengthened with collaborative efforts like the mask mandate, social distancing and improved hygiene such as hand washing and the use of disinfectant. As a community we aligned to fight the unseen, the stealth enemy labeled COVID-19!
Reflecting on the MGRMC that existed a year ago and the MGRMC that exists today, we are better at all that we do to provide healthcare to anyone that comes to us. We have more knowledge to make faster and informed decisions. We have aligned resources that are prepared to be activated at a moment’s notice. We have people with new and advanced skills for more complex health conditions.
We are more proficient and effective at taking care of COVID-19 patients as well as other health concerns.
On March 23, 2020 an internal communication shared with all staff at MGRMC read, “a house that is built on a solid foundation can withstand many storms.” Today, March 10, 2021, it is clear that our house — MGRMC, with the support of the local community, has been built on solid foundation.
The overall effectiveness of how we have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to that solid foundation. We remain ready for what may come next from COVID or any public health emergency.
One last thought, although COVID isn’t completely behind us yet, we remain hopeful for the future.
MGRMC is actively planning strategic initiatives for our growth over the coming months and years.