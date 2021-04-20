Although Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded his mask mandate Monday afternoon, not all schools are following suit.
Students in Pima and Thatcher will no longer be required to wear face coverings, but kids in Morenci and Fort Thomas have to don them for the time being.
By rescinding his order Ducey overruled the Nov. 19 order by the Department of Health Services which mandated face coverings in schools.
In a prepared statement, Ducey said he felt comfortable abandoning the policy because of the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Roughly 38% of Arizonans had received at least one dose of a vaccine. The figure for those fully immunized is closed to 27%.
Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert said when the district's policy went into effect it stated it would only last as long as the governor's order.
Thatcher Superintendent Matt Petersen said the wearing of masks is now optional within the district.
Safford students will no longer have to wear masks as of Wednesday, April 21.
Fort Thomas Superintendent Shane Hawkins said health officials with Graham County and the San Carlos Apache tribe are still recommending face coverings and therefore his students will be required to wear them through the end of the school year.
Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall said he wants time to consult with health officials before lifting the mandate.
Duncan Superintendent Eldon Merrell could not immediately be reached.