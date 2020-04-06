Sparklight opening WiFi hotspots, suspending disconnections
Sparklight announced Monday the company is opening WiFi hotspots in Safford during the coronavirus crisis to keep people connected to the online resources they want and need.
Sparklight’s WiFi hotspots can be accessed in the parking lots of the following locations:
• Sparklight’s office, 1515 S. 20th Ave.
• Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 Armory Road
Additionally, Sparklight is waiving late fees and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the pandemic through May 12, 2020.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus, so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”
Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
Gov. Ducey halts small biz, nonprofit evictions
Gov. Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order Monday halting evictions for small businesses and nonprofits that are unable to pay rent due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The order also encourages commercial landlords to defer rent payments for small business tenants facing economic hardship due to COVID-19 and consider waiving all fees and interest associated with late payments. Under the order, evictions will be halted until May 31, 2020.
“Arizona is grateful to the many landlords who are already working as good partners with small businesses during these challenging times,” Ducey said. “There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us.”
State confirms 2,456 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 65 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,456 from the 2,269 reported Sunday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has nine.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 65.
As of Monday, there have been 32,534 people tested in the state, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 113 have been tested so far in Graham County. Forty-two have been tested in Greenlee County and 309 in Cochise County.
According to the CDC, as of Monday there were 330,891 cases in the U.S., up from 304,826 cases Sunday. It also reported 8,910 deaths, up from 7,616 on Sunday.