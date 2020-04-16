SSI recipients to receive economic impact payments
The Internal Revenue Service, working in partnership with the Treasury Department and the Social Security Administration, announced Thursday that recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will automatically receive automatic Economic Impact Payments.
SSI recipients will receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment with no further action needed on their part. The IRS projects the payments for this group will go out no later than early May.
Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI benefits.
Red Cross Blood Drive set for April 30
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive for Thursday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LDS Thatcher Stake 2nd Street Cultural Hall, 4050 W. 2nd Street, Thatcher.
All donors will receive a $5 eGift card to Amazon.com
For more information or to make an appointment, contact Jerzie Hatch at hatch.jerzie@gmail.com or call 1-800-733-2767.
State reporting 4,234 COVID-19 cases in Arizona
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 4,234. On Wednesday, there were 3,962. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases in Cochise County is up to 18.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 150.
The state reported 47,398 people have been tested statewide. On Wednesday, that number was 45,310. The number of those tested in Graham County is 150; in Greenlee County, 60 and in Cochise County, 501. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday there were 632,548 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. On Wednesday there were 605,390. The CDC also reported 31,071 deaths. That number was 24,582 on Wednesday.
Pima Unified School District meeting tonight available on YouTube
In order to be compliant with the Governor's Executive Orders and the laws requiring monthly public school board meetings, the Pima School Board April meeting will be broadcast on a YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqek3vGc5tQInRVc_2nvcA
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m..
Members of the public who do not have access to YouTube can call-in to hear the meeting at 561-614-1184 the PIN is 951 782 910 all callers will need to be muted.
Individuals wishing to share comments or concerns with the board should sent an email to srickert@pimaschools.com. All comments received before the meeting will be read at the "Call to the Public" agenda item.