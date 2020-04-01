State confirms 1,413 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 29 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,413 from 1,289 on Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise still has four.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 29.
There have been 21,058 people tested in the state, with 6 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 72 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-six have been tested in Greenlee County and 177 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (9,221) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday there were 163,539 cases in the U.S., up from 140,904 Monday. It also reported 2,860 deaths, up from the 2,405 deaths reported Monday.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,042 were travel-related, 2,919 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Tuesday was 159,578. On Monday they were investigating 137,667.