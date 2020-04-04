State confirms 2,019 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 52 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,019 from 1,769 Friday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has seven.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that although the state's website shows three cases for Graham County, there was a mistake made.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 52.
As of Saturday, there have been 27,160 people tested in the state, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 103 have been tested so far in Graham County. Forty have been tested in Greenlee County and 258 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (11,826) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday there were 277,205 cases in the U.S., up from 239,279 cases Friday. It also reported 6,593 deaths, up from 5,443 Friday.
As of Friday, of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,388 were travel-related, 4,325 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Friday was 233,566 compared to 209,755 Thursday.
Honeywell to make 6M N95 masks for Arizona
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Saturday that Honeywell has agreed to produce over 6 million N95 masks for the state of Arizona over the next 12 months. The Arizona Department of Health Services will deliver them to county health departments for further distribution to health, safety, and emergency response workers.
According to a news release, the company anticipates that the new mask production line in Phoenix will create more than 500 new jobs in Arizona, for which Honeywell has already begun recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers on the site.
On March 31, Ducey announced Arizona has received 75 percent of its Strategic National Stockpile allocation, totaling more than 1.2 million medical supplies to date. So far, the SNS allocation to Arizona has included over 180,000 N95 masks, 532,000 surgical face masks, and 85,000 face shields.