State confirms 2,456 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 65 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,456 from the 2,269 reported Sunday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has nine.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 65.
As of Monday, there have been 32,534 people tested in the state, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 113 have been tested so far in Graham County. Forty-two have been tested in Greenlee County and 309 in Cochise County.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday there were 304,826 cases in the U.S., up from 277,205 Saturday. It also reported 7,616 deaths up from 6,593 Saturday.