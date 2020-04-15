According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,962, up from the 3,806 reported Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two. The number of cases in Cochise County remains 15.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 142.
The state is reporting 45,310 people have been tested. On Tuesday that number was 44,096. The number of those tested in Graham County is 145; in Greenlee County, 55 and in Cochise County, 478. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday there were 605,390 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. On Tuesday there were 579,005. The CDC also reported 24,582 deaths Wednesday, up from the 22,252 reported Tuesday.