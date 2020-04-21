State COVID-19 numbers now at 5,251
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 5,251. That number was 5,064 on Monday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases diagnosed in Cochise County is 29.
Health officials report the Graham and Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 29 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, four required hospitalization. The website indicates eight have been released from isolation.
The county defines "released from isolation" as the following:
Released from Isolation is defined as: persons with COVID-19 who had symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home has discontinued isolation under the following conditions: 1) at least 72 hours have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and 2) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and 3) at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 208. On Monday that number was 187.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, labs have confirmed 746,625 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. The CDC also reported Monday that 39,083 have died of COVID-19 since Jan. 22. On Friday, the agency reported 33,049.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.