OneAZ awards $14,000 in grants to Safford nonprofits
OneAZ Credit Union announced Wednesday it has granted $2,000 grants to seven nonprofits located in Safford.
According to a news release, the credit unit recently launched an emergency grant program through its OneAZ Community Foundation and received more than 300 grant applications in two weeks. The organization selected 100 organizations to award the grants to.
Safford grant recipients include Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry and three children’s health nonprofits – Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Graham Safe House and Tooth B.U.D.D.S. Local youth programs Art Depot, New Life City Church and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley also received grants.
State COVID-19 numbers now stand at 7,648
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 7,648. That number was 7,202 Wednesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 16, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 39 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 23 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 320. On Wednesday it was 304. That equals 4.45 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 16. That happened on April 11 and April 19. ADHS reported five deaths on April 26, seven on April 27 and four deaths on April 28. One death has been reported so far on April 29.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 71,786. On Wednesday that number was 68,813. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 1,005,147 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 57,505 died of the virus.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. The latter is 0.14 percent of the total.