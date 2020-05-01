According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 7,962. That number was 7,648 Thursday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 17, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 39 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 23 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 330. On Thursday it was 320. That equals 4.59 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 17. That happened on April 19. ADHS reported eight deaths on April 27 and four deaths on April 28 and April 29. Three deaths have been reported so far for April 30.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 74,879. On Thursday that number was 71,786. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 1,031,659 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That's an increase of 26,512 cases since Wednesday. The CDC is also reporting another 2,552 deaths for a total of 60,057.
The CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. The latter is 0.14 percent of the total.