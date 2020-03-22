State creates info line for COVID-19 questions
Governor Doug Ducey announced the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline.
According to a news release, the 2-1-1 line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:
- How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread,
- Testing information for COVID-19,
- What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19,
- What to do if an individual gets sick,
- COVID-19 and animals,
- A list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.
The line is being paid through $2 million in funding provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network.
The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona.
Maricopa County man 2nd person in the state to die of COVID-19
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Sunday a second person has died due to COVID-19 in Arizona. He was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
According to a news release, the Maricopa County Health Department is in the process of notifying close contacts of this person and will be asking them to monitor for symptoms.
COVID-19 is a serious disease that can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions. ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be additional deaths. ADHS advises everyone to take precautions:
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.
For more information about the COVID-19 response in Arizona, go online to azhealth.gov/COVID19.
Number of state COVID-19 cases up to 152
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 152 from 104. The number of positive cases in Graham County is now two. Cochise County has one and Greenlee remains at zero.
Of the 152, 39 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 408 people tested by the state, 282 people tested negative. Another 87 tests are pending.
As of Friday, the CDC was reporting 15,219 cases the U.S, 201 deaths and 14,561 pending cases.