The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths Friday. The positivity rate fell from 11.5 percent earlier this week to 11.3 percent with more than 1.5 million Arizonans tested.
Graham County has documented 750 COVID-19 cases since March and Greenlee County remains at 58 cases, according to the state.
According to the state, the Graham County still hasn't met all of the benchmarks needed for bars and gyms to open. The state would like to see a positivity rate of less than 7 percent county-wide and Graham County was at 14.2 percent on Aug. 16, the latest numbers released.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said last week the county is headed in the right direction. According to his numbers, the county was at 11.8 percent as of Aug. 23.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Thursday was 742. Last Thursday, 809 were hospitalized and last month 2,024 were in the hospital.